Joburg hospital trashing - no arrests or disciplinary action a year later

There have been no arrests or disciplinary action against staff who downed tools and trashed Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital in a dispute over bonuses more than a year ago.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku confirmed this in a written reply to questions by DA MLP Jack Bloom in the provincial legislature.

"I am outraged at the inexcusable delay in disciplinary and police action even though 16 employees were identiﬁed by the CCTV cameras, and are still working for the hospital," Bloom said in a statement on Sunday.

"How can it be that workers who threatened others and caused damage of more than R3m are still working for the hospital? There has to be accountability and consequences, otherwise people will feel free to trash the hospital again when they have another grievance," he added.

During the protest, black bags containing rubbish ranging from paper to half-eaten food were emptied along the hospital corridors, rocks were used to disrupt ambulances transporting patients and tyres were burnt in front of the facility.