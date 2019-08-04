South Africa

Pep store robbers shot, arrested after car chase in Limpopo

04 August 2019 - 12:51 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Two men were shot and one jailed in Northam, Limpopo, shortly after a business robbery on Saturday, August 3 2019.
Two men were shot and one jailed in Northam, Limpopo, shortly after a business robbery on Saturday, August 3 2019.
Image: SAPS

Three armed men stormed into a Pep store, stole money and locked staff inside the cash safe at Northam in Limpopo.

But their escape was foiled after a car chase and shootout on Saturday, which left two of them wounded.

When the gang entered the store they ordered staff and a security guard who was there to collect cash to lie down on the floor.

"The suspects took his [the security guard's] company firearm and instructed the Pep store staff members to open the business safe," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.    

"After emptying the safe, both the security official and the staff were locked inside the cash safe. The police were alerted and the available information, including the suspected vehicle was immediately operationalised in the area,"

The suspects' getaway vehicle, a Toyota RunX, was spotted in the area. During an ensuing car chase, two of the suspects were shot and injured while the third was cornered and arrested. The injured were taken to hospital under police guard.

Mojapelo described the operation leading to the arrest as well-coordinated and supported by the community. 

The vehicle, three 9mm pistols, three magazines, ammunition and 24 cartridges were recovered.

The suspects, aged 21, 27 and 37, will face charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and resisting arrest.   

Mojapelo said the firearms would be subjected to ballistic tests to determine if they had been used in other crimes.

The trio will appear in Northam magistrate's court soon.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended all role players involved in the swift arrest. 

MORE

Three armed robbers caught with weapons cache in Limpopo

Three suspects who opened fire on police after a business robbery have been arrested with a small weapons cache in Limpopo.
News
4 days ago

Private eye joins hunt for gang that took R2.9m watch in Sandton heist

A Richard Mille watch worth R2.9m and an Audermars Piguet watch worth around half a million were the most expensive items stolen.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Shootout erupts as guard, robber injured in foiled Eastern Cape heist

A dramatic shootout between a G4S armed guard and three thugs was caught by a CCTV camera outside the Caltex garage on Willowvale Main Road, in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  2. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  3. Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands South Africa
  4. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  5. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X