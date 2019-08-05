Magistrate with conflict of interest recuses himself from Catzavelos k-word case

A magistrate set to preside over Adam Catzavelos' hate speech case in the Equality Court on Monday has recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

Magistrate Naren Sewnarain once worked with Catzavelos' lawyer, Lawley Shein.

The case was postponed to August 29.

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng manager Buang Jones said the organisation had applied for Sewnarain to recuse himself.

"We applied for the recusal of the magistrate, and he agreed to step aside after we raised his previous working relationship with Mr Catzavelos' lawyer," he said.

Catzavelos faces charges of hate speech and discrimination.