Motorbiker and 8-month-old child among weekend road fatalities

There was a spate of accidents across the country

05 August 2019 - 07:59 By timeslive
A motorcyclist was moderately injured after coming off his bike on the R540 Protea Ridge in Mogale City.
Image: Netcare911

A Gauteng motorbiker died on Sunday evening after colliding with a light delivery vehicle, in one of three accidents involving motorbikes in the province on the day.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said the male biker crashed on Main Road in Bryanston North, Sandton.

Another motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries after coming off his bike due to sand on the R540 Protea Ridge in Mogale City, said Herbst.

A third man was treated by Netcare 911 paramedics after a collision on President Fouche Drive in Boskruin, Randburg.

He sustained moderate injuries after he hit a pavement.

Other accidents reported by paramedics on Sunday included one in KwaZulu-Natal, in which a driver was ejected from a vehicle.

Three people were injured, one seriously, following the collision between two bakkies at 7am on Umdloti Beach Road, in the vicinity of Waterloo, Verulam.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) found the driver of one of the vehicles lying face down on the road, a few metres from his bakkie. He sustained a head injury after being ejected from the vehicle.

A second person in the vehicle and the driver of the other bakkie sustained moderate injuries. They were stabilised and taken to hospital.

Three people were injured, one seriously, following a collision on Umdloti Beach Road, in the vicinity of Waterloo, Verulam, on August 4 2019.
Image: Rusa via Arrive Alive

In the Northern Cape, 22 people were injured in a collision between and light motor vehicle and a taxi on the N12, near Ritchie, in the direction of Kimberley.

ER24 said the patients' injuries ranged from minor to serious.

Another accident on the N12 claimed the life of an eight-month-old baby and an adult early on Saturday. Three other people were injured in the collision at Fochville, Gauteng. Emergency services personnel had to use the jaws of life to free a seriously injured man from one of the vehicles.

