South Africa

One dead, two injured after gunman opens fire in Eastern Cape tavern

05 August 2019 - 06:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The man entered a tavern in KwaNobuhle, on the outskirts of Uitenhage, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

One person died and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a group of people at a tavern in the Eastern Cape, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the man entered the tavern in KwaNobuhle, on the outskirts of Uitenhage, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After opening fire on the group, the man fled the scene and community members alerted police, Swart said.

A 27-year-old man, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was declared dead on the scene. Two others were treated for injuries to their legs and arms.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated.

