Patient 'finished off' in full view of paramedics in Johannesburg

A man was stabbed to death in full view of paramedics who responded to a complaint in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' spokesperson William Ntladi said an ambulance crew was called to the scene on Saturday after a fight broke out.

"When the ambulance crews arrived to assist the victim, the victim's friends got hold of him [deceased] and they stabbed him in the presence of the ambulance crew.

"The ambulance crew were also assaulted and forced to take the patient, who was already dead, to the hospital."

Nladi said the paramedics were sent for trauma counselling.