South Africa

Patient 'finished off' in full view of paramedics in Johannesburg

05 August 2019 - 08:14 By Iavan Pijoos
Ekurhuleni emergency services' paramedics were sent for trauma counselling after the incident.
Ekurhuleni emergency services' paramedics were sent for trauma counselling after the incident.
Image: Joburg Public Safety via Twitter

A man was stabbed to death in full view of paramedics who responded to a complaint in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' spokesperson William Ntladi said an ambulance crew was called to the scene on Saturday after a fight broke out.

"When the ambulance crews arrived to assist the victim, the victim's friends got hold of him [deceased] and they stabbed him in the presence of the ambulance crew.

"The ambulance crew were also assaulted and forced to take the patient, who was already dead, to the hospital."

Nladi said the paramedics were sent for trauma counselling.

MORE

Paramedic hurt in 'vicious attack' by ambulance worker at accident scene

A private ambulance service, Emer-G-Med, says one of its employees was involved in a "vicious attack" by another ambulance worker.
News
1 week ago

N3 closed as ambulance driver and patient die in collision with truck

A paramedic and a patient died when an ambulance collided with a truck on the N3 near Cedara, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. SIU boss blames 'sinister, corrupt' officials for public protector probe News

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X