South Africa

Police find woman's body buried in boyfriend's shack in Vlakfontein

05 August 2019 - 13:58 By Iavan Pijoos
A police search and rescue team found the body of the woman in a shallow grave.
A police search and rescue team found the body of the woman in a shallow grave.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Gauteng police made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of a 41-year-old woman buried in a shallow grave inside a shack in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The woman was reported missing in June.

"It is alleged that last month a friend of the deceased went to ask her boyfriend about the whereabouts of the deceased.

"The boyfriend responded by saying the deceased found a job and was staying with the employer," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Monday.

Masondo said the friend contacted police after realising the woman had not returned home after almost two months.

He said police acted swiftly and questioned the boyfriend, who confessed to burying the woman inside the shack.

A search and rescue team then found a woman's body in a shallow grave on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Seven members of the Khoza family were found dead and buried inside their Vlakfontein home in October 2018.

MORE

Protests as family accepts withdrawal of charges against Vlakfontein murder accused

In October last year, seven members of the Khoza family were found dead in their Vlakfontein home - but it was revealed on Friday that nobody will ...
News
1 month ago

Co-accused in Vlakfontein family murder walks free

Charges have been withdrawn against Fita Khupe, a suspect in the murder of seven members of the Khoza family at Vlakfontein, the National Prosecuting ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X