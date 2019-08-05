SA remains a preferred tourist destination, despite incidents: Tourism minister

"Despite the few isolated incidents which paint South Africa negatively, our country remains a preferred destination for weddings, honeymooners, lifestyle, music and cultural events, as well as the filming industry, with most of these drawing significant numbers of travellers," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

She said her department was busy with a safety strategy and that it was happy with actions taken by the police.

"In relation to incidents that have happened recently, we are happy that police have taken action to ensure that perpetrators are arrested within a reasonable time.

"The department is currently finalising the safety strategy that will be launched in a few weeks, as announced in the budget vote in June."

Kubayi-Ngubane called on communities to "isolate those who try to portray our country in a negative manner", adding that suspicious incidents should be reported immediately.

"As tourists come into the country, they contribute to our economy and job creation, hence we must, at all times, ensure they enjoy a typical proudly South African experience and feel welcomed on our shores," she said.