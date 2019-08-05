South Africa

WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly

05 August 2019 - 16:15 By Dan Meyer

A cash-in-transit heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ended tragically when civilians were shot and wounded and a petrol attendant succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Friday at an Engen filling station near Midwater Centre when four men attacked a guard carrying a bag of cash.

The suspects jumped into a waiting car and tried to make their getaway, but were stopped when the cash van smashed into their vehicle.

A shoot-out ensued across the forecourt. 

A petrol attendant was shot and later died from his injuries in hospital. Two customers were hit in the legs by bullets when the suspects allegedly began shooting "at random".

Video footage showed terrified people hiding under vehicles and running for cover. 

"Security officials were collecting cash at a filling station at Aerorand, Middelburg, when one of them carrying a bag of money came out. He was accosted by four suspects who took the bag and ran to the waiting silver Golf 4.

"Then the driver of the cash van drove his vehicle into the Golf 4 and the suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at random," said national police spokesperson Brenda Muridili. 

The suspects jumped into a second vehicle, a Mercedes, and escaped. 

No arrests have yet been made. 

