South Africa

WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money

05 August 2019 - 13:48 By Iavan Pijoos

Two "chatty conmen" are confusing cashiers at stores around Bloemfontein and getting richer with their swift and sneaky action at the cash register. 

Their latest victim was the Engen garage in Heidedal.

On the day of the con on Thursday last week, one of the men entered the store, picked up a juice and went to the till.

"They come into the shop but don't walk together. They act as if they don't know each other," Engen manager Papi Matsa told TimesLIVE on Monday morning.

The conman who appears "cool, calm and collected" pays for the juice with a R200 note. He is given change of R180 and some coins.

But this is where the con starts. One of the men distracts the cashier with conversation as "cover", while the other questions the change he has been given.

Matsa said: "He got his full change from the male cashier, but secretly handed the R100 to the next guy and then claimed to the cashier that he was not given full change.

"That is how they scam the cashiers - they confuse them and try to extort as much as they can."

Matsa said the "confused" cashier then handed him a second R100 to make up for the "error".

The second conman tried the same trick with a female cashier, but the woman told him that she wanted to check the footage first before giving him any money.

"As the cashier went to the office, that guy left and didn't wait for her to come back," said Matsa.

"It is the first time we've seen anything like this."

Matsa said they did not open a case but shared the footage as a warning to other businesses.

"We don't know them but we put the video up to make other people aware of this," he said. "When people start confusing you and start talking too much at the tills, you must know something fishy is going on."

MORE

Lonely hearts scam that snared American women 'made R4m for Cape Town mastermind'

A man nabbed in a joint operation between the Hawks and the FBI for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims of more than R4m through an online ...
News
5 days ago

KZN 'conman' solicited more than R10m before arrest

A 29-year-old alleged fraudster accused of soliciting more than R10m from people in Ulundi and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to file a formal ...
News
5 months ago

'Conman' caught cashing in on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

A suspected conman who asked for money, saying his “brother” had perished in the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy, has been exposed.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X