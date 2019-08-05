'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned about the safety of Meghan Cremer, who left home in Cape Town at the weekend and vanished.

“We just want her home,” said a friend, Linda Mohr, who spoke to Cremer shortly before CCTV cameras recorded her leaving home on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm in Ottery just after 6pm on Saturday.

The search entered its second day, with information about her missing vehicle, a white Toyota Auris, being widely circulated on social media.

Cremer, who currently works at Woodstock Bakery as a manager, grew up in Knysna and studied microbiology at Rhodes University. Mohr said her friend is a "competitive, diligent" person.

"She is quiet, but really friendly," she said. "She has two horses here with us and loves riding.

“We had been talking on the phone on Saturday evening," said Mohr. "She has just got a new dog and we were talking about that and she said that she was snuggled in bed already.

“She isn’t the type of person to go out at night, even just to the shops, so it’s really strange that she would decide to go out," she said. "We have no idea who she was going to see or where she was going.”

Mohr, who lives on the same stud farm, returned home later and found Cremer’s dog walking outside.

“She never lets the dog walk around by itself like that,” she said. “That’s when we tried to call her and found that both her personal and work phones were off.”

Fears for her safety heightened when Cremer’s car passed a roadblock in Wynberg, being driven by a stranger.

The Pink Ladies organisation, which helps locate missing people, said the vehicle had been stopped, but was not reported stolen at the time, so alarm bells weren't raised.

"Philippi police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace Meghan Cremer, aged 30, who was last seen leaving her house on a Philippi farm," said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut.

"At the time of her disappearance, Meghan was wearing a green top and black tracksuit pants, and was driving her white Toyota Auris, with registration number CX29727.

"Meghan is of slender build, 1.67m tall, with long hazel-brown hair. Any person who can assist to trace her is kindly requested to contact Lt-Col Gavin Sias on 082 469 7243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111."