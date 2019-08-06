Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Accountability Now has laid charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and has also asked her office to investigate her for maladministration.

This follows the NGO's request to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) more than three weeks ago to consider having her struck from the roll of advocates based on a judgment by the Constitutional Court in which a high court judgment upheld an order for her to pay costs out of her own pocket as a result of acting in bad faith.

This is now being considered by the relevant provincial LPC office.

BusinessLIVE reported on Monday that the criminal complaint was laid by Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman. He submitted the complaint to the public protector's office on the same day.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that the criminal complaint will be investigated by the Hawks, while the maladministration complaint against Mkhwebane will have to be investigated by her deputy as she cannot investigate herself.