AfriForum to lay criminal charges against Fikile Mbalula over Dubai trip

Lobby group AfriForum intends to lay criminal charges against transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday in connection with his family holiday to Dubai in 2016, which possibly constituted a conflict of interest.

Mbalula was sports minister when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that he violated the constitution and the executive ethics code as the trip was paid for by Sedgars Sports.

Mkhwebane revealed that Mbalula went to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. She said this was "very irresponsible of Mbalula as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion".

Sedgars denied any wrongdoing.