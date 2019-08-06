South Africa

'Deeply disturbing' - boy, 11, arrested with gun in hand near Cape Town school

06 August 2019 - 16:35 By Dan Meyer
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Image: supplied

Authorities are "deeply disturbed" by the arrest of an 11-year-old boy who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm next to a school in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

Officers in the city's law enforcement liquor unit were patrolling at Cravenby Estate when they were hailed by a member of the public, who raised the alarm.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said officers discovered the boy next to a school in the area, "firearm in hand".

"The details around the case are yet to be determined, but there are allegations that the child was sent to attack another child at the school, and threatened a teacher in the process," he said. 

"This is deeply disturbing, and we hope that the appropriate social services interventions can take place to put this young boy on a different path."

Smith urged police to get to the bottom of the matter and find "whoever was responsible for putting a firearm in the hands of this minor".

An image of the firearm indicated that it was recovered with five rounds of ammunition. 

MORE

Decline in gun violence sees 'only' 41 deaths at weekend in Cape metro

The equivalent of nearly four football teams were murdered in the Cape Town metro region over the past weekend, but as crime levels persist and the ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Body cameras, taser guns and the future of law enforcement in SA

Technology in the policing realm has been developing at a break-neck speed across the world.
News
1 week ago

Women caught with four guns, ammo and 1kg of crystal meth in Cape Town

Three women have been arrested with four hand guns and 73 rounds of ammunition as police step up their efforts to disarm criminals in areas plagued ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X