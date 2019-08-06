KZN MEC wants action after taxi boss is gunned down

KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has asked for police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the murder of a taxi owner on Monday night.

"Police received information about a murder in eThembeni, outside KwaDukuza, around 9pm last night. Upon their arrival at the scene, the police discovered the deceased in a white bakkie with four gun-shot wounds," said Kaunda.

The deceased was identified as Cedric Ntombela who was a chairperson of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association, on the KZN north coast.

Kaunda's plea comes after a team of senior officials from his office were dispatched to intervene in the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association after a number of killings had been reported.

“The investigation must also assist us not only to find those who pulled the trigger, but also the plotters,” said Kaunda.