KZN MEC wants action after taxi boss is gunned down
KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has asked for police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the murder of a taxi owner on Monday night.
"Police received information about a murder in eThembeni, outside KwaDukuza, around 9pm last night. Upon their arrival at the scene, the police discovered the deceased in a white bakkie with four gun-shot wounds," said Kaunda.
The deceased was identified as Cedric Ntombela who was a chairperson of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association, on the KZN north coast.
Kaunda's plea comes after a team of senior officials from his office were dispatched to intervene in the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association after a number of killings had been reported.
“The investigation must also assist us not only to find those who pulled the trigger, but also the plotters,” said Kaunda.
He said although police investigations were underway, he hoped the investigation would establish if the incident was taxi-related, as the department's initial efforts to stabilise the situation in association had been successful.
“These interventions yielded positive results as the association has been stable until the latest incident,” he said.
Kaunda said his office would also probe the behavior of private security industry involved in the taxi business to ensure they provided services within the ambit of the law.
"We are confident that the police will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of this incident are brought to book. On behalf of the provincial government, we would like convey our deepest condolences to family of the deceased” said Kaunda.