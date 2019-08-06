Many women get no maternity leave pay at all, while very few get full pay

Fewer than two out of 10 women receive full pay from their employers when they go on maternity leave.

This is one of the findings of CareerJunction’s latest gender survey, with a sample size of 1,600 men and women.

"More than a third of South African women feel that that their gender and parental responsibilities are holding them back from advancing in their careers," the job search and recruitment portal said on Tuesday.

A majority of women get between 1-3 (38%) and 3-6 (36%) months of maternity leave.

Only 18% receive full pay during this period, however, and 28% receive less than 50% of their pay.

"A shocking 39% receive no compensation at all," CareerJunction said.

Caring for children also falls primarily on women, and does affect employers, the survey found.

More than 40% of female survey participants with children said they relied on their three days’ annual family responsibility leave to attend to sick children. Eighteen percent take annual leave - or simply call in sick.

"Only 7% said their partner steps in to help, while only 8% are able to work from home."