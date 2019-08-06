Massive 31kg python in Durban 'burb: 'It projectile poo'd and pee'd on me'

Well-known KwaZulu-Natal conservationist and snake educator Nick Evans had his hands full after being called out to save a "large snake" in Waterfall, Durban.

Evans said he got a call from Wolf and Val Sperryn, who had spotted the snake crossing Link Road.

The couple saw the snake trying to get under a driveway gate, but came out and curled up into a patch of irises.

Concerned that the snake would be hit by passing cars, they called Evans for help.

He said when he arrived on the scene the snake was well hidden and he still didn't know what to expect.

"We didn't know how big it was, although I could tell it was no baby. It quickly got nervous of my presence, and started to move."

Evans said he tried to grab the head of the snake, knowing that python's mouths, although not venomous, are lined with "rows of needle-like teeth that can inflict one heck of a nasty bite".

He said the snake immediately wrapped its tail around his wrist.