MEC appeals for help to find missing Grade 2 learner

The North West education department is appealing for help to locate a 7-year-old girl who never made it home from school two weeks ago.

The Grade 2 learner at Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, was identified as Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe. She went missing on July 24.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed shock at the disappearance of the child.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the girl to report her whereabouts to the police. This is very disturbing, especially now, as we are in August, the month which is dedicated to women”, said Matsemela.

On the day of the disappearance, Molefe was wearing grey long pants, a white school shirt, a maroon and white pullover, a maroon and white school jersey and maroon beanie, according to the department.

Her mother, Nthabiseng Molefe, told the department she was not coping very well, as it had been almost three weeks that she hadn't known her daughter's whereabouts.

Molefe's family is traumatised and appealed to anyone who might have seen the girl to contact the department or the police.