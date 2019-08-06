South Africa

MEC appeals for help to find missing Grade 2 learner

06 August 2019 - 18:43 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe went missing on July 24 in Rustenburg.
Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe went missing on July 24 in Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

The North West education department is appealing for help to locate a 7-year-old girl who never made it home from school two weeks ago.

The Grade 2 learner at Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, was identified as Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe. She went missing on July 24.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed shock at the disappearance of the child.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the girl to report her whereabouts to the police. This is very disturbing, especially now, as we are in August, the month which is dedicated to women”, said Matsemela.

On the day of the disappearance, Molefe was wearing grey long pants, a white school shirt, a maroon and white pullover, a maroon and white school jersey and maroon beanie, according to the department.

Her mother, Nthabiseng Molefe, told the department she was not coping very well, as it had been almost three weeks that she hadn't known her daughter's whereabouts.

Molefe's family is traumatised and appealed to anyone who might have seen the girl to contact the department or the police.

READ MORE:

Police probe kidnapping case after toddler is removed from crèche

Police are investigating a kidnapping after a child was allegedly taken from a nursery school in Boksburg on the East Rand.
News
1 day ago

Police appealing for help to find missing child

Two Eastern Cape boys went missing over the weekend, but while one was found and reunited with his family, police on Monday were appealing for ...
News
4 weeks ago

Neighbour who killed six-year-old Stacey Adams gets four life terms

A man who murdered a six-year-old girl in Cape Town was handed four life sentences on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X