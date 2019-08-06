Mmusi Maimane the romantic: 'Thanks Natalie for dreaming and building'
When DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not calling for the ANC to split or for the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, he is a hopeless romantic.
Case in point? His anniversary tribute to his wife Natalie, which he posted on Tuesday to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.
"Today, been married to this great woman for 14 years," he wrote. "She has remained such a rock for our family, an incredible mother to our children and an amazing wife to me. Thank you, Rethabile Natalie, for dreaming and building a great SA together. KA Lerato."
Here are four other times that Mmusi and Natalie were goals.
Today, I’ve been married to this gal for 13 years. To be fair I’ve been there for some of the 13 yet she has stayed a true champion, a great supporter for the complex journey of working for SA, a true patriot and mother to our beautiful children. She is indeed an incredible person, whom God brought us together. Thank God for her. Ka Lerato.
Today 68 years ago, the Apartheid government implemented the Group Areas Act. For me, that would have made the relationship between @mrsmaimane and myself separated by areas and illegal, punishable by prison, as we would have not been able to live together as a married couple and raise a family. We must never forget our history, but equally so, we must never allow the politics of division to get between us again. We are all part of Team South Africa, and we must continue the fight for one South Africa for all.