South Africa

Mmusi Maimane the romantic: 'Thanks Natalie for dreaming and building'

06 August 2019 - 12:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mmusi Maimane pays tributes to his wife Natalie on their 14th anniversary.
Mmusi Maimane pays tributes to his wife Natalie on their 14th anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Mmusi Maimane

When DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not calling for the ANC to split or for the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, he is a hopeless romantic. 

Case in point? His anniversary tribute to his wife Natalie, which he posted on Tuesday to mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

"Today, been married to this great woman for 14 years," he wrote. "She has remained such a rock for our family, an incredible mother to our children and an amazing wife to me. Thank you, Rethabile Natalie, for dreaming and building a great SA together. KA Lerato."

Here are four other times that Mmusi and Natalie were goals. 

