Murder accused pleaded with cops to 'find the person who killed my stekkie'

As police sifted through the house where the bodies of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters had just been discovered, the man accused of their murders stood behind the police tape pleading with officers to find the person who killed his “stekkie".

This was revealed in court on Tuesday when warrant officer Praveen Sukdeo took the witness box during the trial of Collin Pillay.

Pillay has been charged with the murders of Govindsamy and her two daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their home in Phoenix, Durban, in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sukdeo told the court that when he arrived at the scene he was pointed in Pillay’s direction, as a person of interest because of his relationship with Jane.

“While I was speaking to him he said, 'Please find the person who murdered my stekkie [slang for girlfriend] and her daughters,'” Sukdeo told the court.

He also voluntarily handed his phone to investigators, Sukdeo said.

This was on September 21, the day the bodies were discovered. Four days later, Pillay was charged for the murders and appeared in court.

Jane’s husband, Sagren Govindsamy, told the court during his testimony earlier in the week that Pillay and Jane had started their affair in 2009, despite having initially denied the allegations.

Sukdeo said that when he approached Pillay, who seemed normal, he noticed various scratches on his face, neck and hands.

“I asked him how he got hurt and informed me that he was a tow-truck driver and was busy replacing a gearbox which fell on him,” said Sukdeo.

The trial continues.