Private investigator joins search for missing Meghan Cremer

A private investigator has joined the hunt for missing Megan Cremer, as day three of the search for the 30-year-old continues in Cape Town.

Investigator Noel Pratten said the Cremer family was taking "terrible strain".

Meghan left her home on Vaderlansche Rietvlei farm in Ottery, where she keeps horses, by car around 6pm on Saturday, according to CCTV footage. She has not been seen since.

"You get a lot of weirdos calling at this stage of a search, so we want the family to remain out of the public eye as much as possible," said Pratten. "We would very much appreciate information, though. If members of the public are able to come forward, if they have seen Meghan, they should contact us."

Pratten can be reached on 084 762 5913.

Meghan's brother, Paul Cremer, who works with her at Woodstock Bakery, shared images on Facebook of her white Toyota Auris, registration number CX29727, alongside a link to a GoFundMe account that has been set up to help the family with the mounting costs of the investigation.