Suspect's sister feels shame after body is found inside Vlakfontein shack

The sister of a Vlakfontein man who allegedly killed his lover and buried her remains in a shallow grave inside their shack says the family feels ashamed.

The 28-year-old suspect appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He told the court that he would not require a lawyer and would represent himself because only he knew what happened. However, he later conceded that he needed a lawyer.

He allegedly killed and buried his lover, living with her corpse for nearly two months until a concerned friend of the dead woman contacted police, leading to the discovery of her remains on Sunday.

"As a mother it was hurtful to learn that that's what he [allegedly] did. It made me ashamed," the suspect's sister told SowetanLIVE outside court.

They were estranged.