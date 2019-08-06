South Africa

Two children critical after bus overturns near Underberg, injuring 70 others

06 August 2019 - 10:37 By Ernest Mabuza
Emergency services personnel attend to the accident scene on August 6 2019. More than 70 children were injured, two of them critically.
Emergency services personnel attend to the accident scene on August 6 2019. More than 70 children were injured, two of them critically.
Image: ER24

Seventy-two children were injured, two of them critically, when the school bus they were travelling in overturned near Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in Centocow Road. The children were rushed to the nearby St Apollinaris Hospital for initial treatment, ER24 said in a statement.

Medics found two children in a critical condition, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The children were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life-support interventions," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Once treated, the one critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals."

Meiring said details surrounding the incident were unknown, but local authorites were investigating.

MORE

Two South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash - officials

A light plane crashed in western Tanzania on Saturday, killing two South Africans who had been involved in last month's successful attempt to fly a ...
News
2 days ago

Manhunt launched after shootout near Durban's Pavilion shopping centre

Police are currently in pursuit of four heavily armed suspects following what is believed to be an armed robbery near the Pavilion shopping mall on ...
News
2 weeks ago

One dead and two trapped in Fields Hill truck crash

A truck driver died and two people were trapped inside the vehicle after a serious collision on the notorious Fields Hill, west of Durban, on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X