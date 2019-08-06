Unroadworthy truck had passed its safety test just an hour earlier
Two examiners who allegedly “overlooked” vehicle defects at a testing station in exchange for money have been arrested in Cape Town.
They were implicated in the processing of fraudulent vehicle certificates in the Western Cape.
“The duo, aged 29 and 30, was arrested on Monday at Universal Roadworthy Station in Philippi,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.
The bust follows an investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team, in partnership with the Western Cape department of transport and public works.
“They were allegedly involved in issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were physically tested at the centre, and the defects were overlooked in exchange for money. Nine vehicles were allegedly granted fraudulent roadworthy certificates between June 2018 and July 2019,” said Nkwalase.
“The discovery follows a random routine check conducted on a truck in Somerset West in May 2019. The truck failed the inspection after both the horse and trailer combination passed the test an hour before at the same vehicle testing station.
"Further investigations uncovered an additional eight vehicles, which led to the arrest of the two. Investigations are ongoing and more arrests can be expected.”
The pair is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption.