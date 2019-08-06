Vlakfontein shack grave suspect sent for medical examination

A 28-year-old Vlakfontein man accused of murdering and burying his 41-year-old lover in a shallow grave in their shack was on Tuesday taken by police to a doctor for medical examination.

The test is expected to either prove or rule out whether he was assaulted after his arrest.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko told journalists that the man was taken to a doctor as standard procedure ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday morning.

“He is supposed to appear here at the Protea magistrate's court [in Soweto]. But the information we have from the station commander is that he needed to be taken to a doctor for medical observation early in the morning. That’s why they delayed with the docket,” Mazibuko said.

She said this was done to prevent the suspect from claiming that he was assaulted by the police during questioning. “Usually suspects will allege that they have been tortured so they had to take him to the doctor to verify that he was not assaulted."

Community members protested outside court on Tuesday.