South Africa

WATCH | 'Brace, get your head down,' chants SAA crew as cockpit 'catches fire'

06 August 2019 - 13:29 By Jessica Levitt

Canadian singer Deborah Cox was left shaken by an incident on a South African Airways (SAA) plane at the weekend.

According to the singer, a fire started in the cockpit, causing an emergency landing.

South Africans took to Twitter to shed some humour on the situation, after a video of the crew chanting surfaced. The plane landed safely in Accra, Ghana.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said flight SA209, travelling from Johannesburg to Washington DC, US, via Accra, experienced a technical problem and had to make a stop during the night. SowetanLIVE reported that he denied there was a fire in the cockpit.

