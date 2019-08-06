South Africa

WATCH | Sandton cop's latest anti-crime weapon: his marimba

06 August 2019 - 13:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Sandton policeman Capt Granville Meyer has taken the fight against crime to a whole new level.

In a video shared on Twitter, he is seen playing a marimba at the Sandton Gautrain station, with placards saying: "Be smart with your phone" and "Be aware when you use your cellphone."

Asked why he was playing a marimba rather than putting up posters to fight crime, Meyer told TimesLIVE his campaign needed to be appealing.

"People don't read, so this is a nice way to attract them. Sandton is a hot spot when it comes to cellphone theft and therefore people need to be vigilant."

Sandton is among the top five police stations identified in Gauteng as having a high incidence of cellphone theft in a survey conducted between April 1 and June 30.

Meyer plays every Monday and says the response from the public has been positive.

He warned that "people must avoid talking on their phones when in public spaces and they must not be isolated".

Meyer is determined to fight the scourge of crime in the area. "I will fight until the end." 

MORE

'He had just started his career': Policeman stabbed to death

Officers from the De Deur crime prevention were tracing alleged drug dealers at Weilers Farm on Thursday morning, said police.
News
4 days ago

Conviction of Mdluli a vindication of rule of law, says Freedom Under Law

It was an important vindication of the rule of law that Richard Mdluli, SA’s former police crime intelligence head, had been held accountable for ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court

The police condemned the attacks on officers in Burgersfort in Limpopo which led to the arrest of two community members.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X