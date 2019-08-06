South Africa

Who gives a hoot? Clearly Jaguar does so it's canned its hootful radio ad

06 August 2019 - 11:05 By Miranda Raaff
Jaguar Land Rover has withdrawn its radio commercial after a listener complained it was dangerous.
Should hooting be allowed in radio commercials? This is expected to be put down for consideration before the code review committee of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) following a complaint over hooting.

Complainant Haco Nicolson lodged the matter against Jaguar Land Rover SA for a commercial that included repeated hooting to search for a perfectly pitched hooter - which they could find in a Jaguar.

Nicolson argued that hooting should not be allowed in radio commercials for safety reasons. Jaguar responded by stating that it was not a member of the ARB and not bound by its ruling. However, it elected to respond in appreciation of the role the ARB plays.

It addressed the merits in some detail, and ultimately undertook not to use the commercial again.

"The directorate [of the ARB] notes that it cannot make a decision on a general issue of advertising practice and must consider each advertisement on its own merit in light of the code of advertising practice," it said.

"The general issue of hooting in radio advertising will therefore not be considered, but the complainant's input will be put before the code review committee of the ARB for consideration for clarification in the code."

The board said its main objective was to protect consumers from advertising that contravenes the code.

"In this matter the advertiser has withdrawn the advertising and undertaken not to use it again. This addresses the complaint is so far as it relates to this commercial," the ARB said.   

