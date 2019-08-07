Cameras allowed in court for Aurora directors' pollution case in November

The Springs regional court on Wednesday gave permission for the media to broadcast the trial of former Aurora Empowerment Systems directors accused of damaging the environment.

The court said it was in the public interest to broadcast the trial of Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela and Thulani Ngubane, which was earlier postponed to November 5.

The three first appeared in court in May to face five counts related to environmental and water transgressions at the failed Grootvlei mine, near Springs, east of Johannesburg.