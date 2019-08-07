South Africa

Car found, three arrested but hunt still under way for Meghan Cremer

07 August 2019 - 09:37 By Dan Meyer
Meghan Cremer's car has been located but her whereabouts remain unknown.
Meghan Cremer's car has been located but her whereabouts remain unknown.
Image: supplied

Three suspects have been arrested for being in possession of Meghan Cremer's car but the search for the missing 30-year-old continued on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The suspects aged 27, 34 and 35 will be questioned by police and appear in court soon.

"Please find Meghan. The love I have for this child .... Oh Meghan I need you home. I miss our chats and laughs together, our dinners and so much more. I so admire your love and passion for your animals. We all need you back," wrote her close friend, Linda Mohr, in a post on Facebook.

Cremer is an avid horse rider.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Wednesday that "all leads are being followed up". 

"Three suspects aged 27, 34 and 35 have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property [a vehicle] registered in the name of the missing person," he said. 

"Police detectives are following up all possible leads in order to establish if there is a link to the suspects that have been arrested and the missing person," he said. 

Cremer has been missing since leaving home at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stud farm in Ottery on Saturday evening and subsequently failing to arrive at work.

According to private investigator Noel Pratten, her family is taking "terrible strain".

"We are working hard on this operation between police and myself," he said. "We are praying for a good conclusion to this. I’m hoping that we will have a lot more information soon."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court.

MORE

Private investigator joins search for missing Meghan Cremer

A private investigator has joined the search for missing Megan Cremer, as day three of the search for the 30-year-old continues in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer

Friends and family are growing increasingly concerned about the safety of Meghan Cremer, who left home in Cape Town at the weekend and vanished.
News
1 day ago

Horseman in despair offers R5,000 for his mild-mannered missing steed

Japie Weideman, who had the horse for about 10 years, said it disappeared on July 12.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money South Africa
  5. 'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer South Africa

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X