South Africa

Desperate asylum seekers wait a year for an appointment in Port Elizabeth

07 August 2019 - 11:23 By Joseph Chirume and GroundUp
Appointments are being scheduled for asylum seekers a year in advance at the Port Elizabeth Refugee Reception Office.
Image: GroundUp/Joseph Chirume

Asylum seekers in Port Elizabeth say they fear arrest because they do not have paperwork proving that they have applied for refugee status. This is because the Refugee Reception Office (RRO) is booking appointments for asylum seekers a year in advance.

When GroundUp visited the RRO in Sydenham on August 6, applicants were being booked for August 4 2020.

The receipt is a small piece of paper with a handwritten reference number and the appointment date. Nothing on it indicates that it was issued by home affairs; there are no contact details and not even the name of the applicant.

Department of home affairs spokesperson David Hlabane said the RRO does its work diligently. He said it has a staff of eight officials. He blamed the backlog on asylum seekers failing to declare their intention to seek asylum at the port of entry.

"The capacity we have in place [in Port Elizabeth] struggles to cope with high numbers exacerbated by those who bypass offices that were established for them in Musina and Pretoria," he said.

