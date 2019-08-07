Fabulous sisters aren't only doing it for themselves, as matric girls get a taste of success

Azola Masizana, 18, said she couldn't believe Manzi had chosen Sinenjongo High pupils to attend the event.

“It’s a privilege to be chosen out of many schools in the Western Cape, especially being from a township school," she said.

“In five years’ time I want to be as successful as the women who are being honoured tonight. My wish is to be motivated, and learn from these women.”

Manzi launched the awards in 2013 as part of her Fabulous Girls Foundation, which aims to uplift and empower young women.

“What I wish for the girls to take out of this experience is to learn that they can achieve anything they want to in life, to take the baton and run with it," she said.

"Study hard and, become whatever they want to be, and also invest in their own communities.