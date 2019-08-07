Hawks confirm criminal investigation into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The Hawks have confirmed they are are investigating a criminal complaint laid against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"Whatever we are investigating is what we will be getting from the public," Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said on Wednesday.

Lebeya was referring to Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman who laid a criminal complaint against Mkhwebane on Tuesday.

BusinessLIVE reported on Monday that the complaint was laid by Hoffman. He submitted the complaint to the public protector's office on the same day.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that the criminal complaint will be investigated by the Hawks, while the maladministration complaint against Mkhwebane will have to be investigated by her deputy as she cannot investigate herself.

Hoffman said in an affidavit submitted to the police that the criminal charges arose out of the same Constitutional Court judgment that found she was dishonest in her conduct in the saga surrounding the investigation into the apartheid-era loan by the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which is now part of Absa.