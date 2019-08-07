South Africa

IN PICTURES | Chaos as cops return to confiscate illegal goods in Joburg CBD

07 August 2019 - 19:45 By TimesLIVE

It was a day of chaos in Johannesburg's city centre on Wednesday, when the police raided the CBD to confiscate counterfeit goods. 

Reporters on the scene shared footage of guns and ammunition - including an automatic rifle - being seized by police in one of the buildings.

The raids come less than a week after violent clashes between police and shop owners in the city centre. 

At the same time, a group of about 200 people looted shops in the Joburg CBD on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the group was marching through the inner city and went into a bottle store and restaurant, helping themselves to food and alcohol.

READ MORE:

Police seize counterfeit goods, guns in Joburg CBD raid

Police returned in force to crack down on counterfeit goods and crime in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.
News
7 hours ago

No 'co-governance with criminality' - Bheki Cele hails cops after Joburg raids

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies will not allow criminals to run the Johannesburg CBD.
News
3 hours ago

Attacks on police by foreigners and the seizure of 'counterfeit' goods: A timeline

The inner city of Johannesburg spiralled into chaos last week during clashes between police officers and shop owners
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money South Africa
  5. 'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer South Africa

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X