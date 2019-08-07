South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly driving over and killing cop

07 August 2019 - 07:31 By Iavan Pijoos
Superintendent Piet Baloyi, 59, was directing traffic on the R518 Marken Road next to Masodi when he was knocked down by a white Toyota.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 51-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove over and killed a senior traffic official in Masodi village outside Mokopane in Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

Constable Maphure Manamela said Superintendent Piet Baloyi, 59, was directing traffic on the R518 Marken Road next to Masodi when a white Toyota knocked him down.

Manamela said Baloyi was declared dead on the scene.

Albert Ledwaba, 51, was charged with culpable homicide and appeared in the Mogalakwena Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was released on free bail and the matter was postponed to November 6.

