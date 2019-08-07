Man arrested for allegedly driving over and killing cop

A 51-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove over and killed a senior traffic official in Masodi village outside Mokopane in Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

Constable Maphure Manamela said Superintendent Piet Baloyi, 59, was directing traffic on the R518 Marken Road next to Masodi when a white Toyota knocked him down.

Manamela said Baloyi was declared dead on the scene.

Albert Ledwaba, 51, was charged with culpable homicide and appeared in the Mogalakwena Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was released on free bail and the matter was postponed to November 6.