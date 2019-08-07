Muslim army major at centre of hijab case wins interim relief

A Muslim major in the defence force (SANDF), who came under fire after refusing to remove the headscarf she was wearing under her beret, might have won the battle against the practice - not only for her but for other women in the force.

The SANDF on Wednesday announced that it was considering allowing women serving in the army to wear headscarves as part of the military dress code.

“A determination is under consideration to grant interim relief to women serving in the SANDF to wear an underscarf in conformity with the SANDF dress code, while the process of shaping the policy is undertaken,” said SANDF head of communications Siphiwe Dlamini.

He said the move came after engagements between the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the chaplaincy of the SANDF.