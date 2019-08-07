No 'co-governance with criminality' - Bheki Cele hails cops after Joburg raids

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies will not allow criminals to run the Johannesburg CBD.

Cele was speaking during raids conducted by SAPS and metro police in the inner city on Wednesday.

"We are saying there is no country that can have parallel governments. There is no country that can be run by criminals," he told eNCA. “We can’t have co-governance with criminality, this must be put off and [we must] make sure that government and everybody else runs the country accordingly.”