NSPCA launches crowdfunding campaign for Gerrie Nel to take on Thandi Modise

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) has started a crowdfunding campaign to finance legal costs for advocate Gerrie Nel, who is representing them in a case of animal cruelty against National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

By Wednesday afternoon the BackaBuddy campaign had raised more than R39,000 of its R200,000 target.

Modise's case dates from 2014 and follows a visit to her farm in Modderfontein, east of Johannesburg, by SPCA inspectors who found scores of dead animals, including chickens, geese and sheep. Around 160 animals had to be euthanised because of their poor condition.

The council said officials were shocked by the sight of live pigs cannibalising on dead pigs to survive. Without water, the pigs had reportedly also been forced to drink their own urine.

"It’s the worst farm cruelty that I've come across in the 20 years that I've been with the SPCA. It’s horrific - we're all at a loss for words," said Andries Venter, who was with the NSPCA at the time.