Police bracing for the unknown as 'Cape Town shutdown' set for Thursday morning

Cape Town-based "pressure group" Gatvol Capetonian wants to shut down the city centre on Thursday.

The protest action is over a lack of housing for coloured people in the province, as well as "apartheid style spatial planning".

"The main objective of this shutdown is to highlight the people's frustrations with a lack of commitment from government in terms of deadlines when houses will be built and delivered," the organisation said in a press release.

"We urge the public to be sympathetic to the plight of the poor and landless people and acknowledge the fact that this action is necessary," it added.