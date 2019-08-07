South Africa

The Wayne Johnson mystery: what you need to know

07 August 2019 - 06:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
It's been more than 55 days since Wayne Johnson went missing.
Image: Facebook/Charl Smith

It has been more than three weeks since Johannesburg businessman Wayne Johnson went missing.

Johnson, who is also known by his married name, Smith, was last seen on June 12 in Rabie Ridge, Midrand. 

Here is what you need to know:

Last seen 

According to Wayne’s husband, Charl Smith, he last saw Wayne on the morning of his disappearance. 

The 42-year-old businessman from Parkview was wearing blue jeans, a white-collar shirt and a black bomber jacket. He was driving his 2018 Renault Clio (registration number HJ 07 RG GP). 

Speaking to YOU, Charl said: "It was an ordinary day in our household. I never could’ve imagined that Wayne would just disappear like that.

"It’s been more than three weeks and we have no answers. It feels like one long day from which I just can’t wake up,” he said.

Alleged suspect

Police identified a man in Kempton Park who was allegedly using Wayne’s cellphone and SIM card.

According to a Rosebank Killarney Gazette report, SAPS captain Sifiso Mabizela said a suspect handed himself over after being sought by police.

"The suspect was arrested for suspected kidnapping and hijacking, as he was found to have been using the missing person’s SIM card, pretending to be him. The missing person’s car was not found."

The suspect was later released, pending an application to access information on the mobile device he had in his possession. 

Staged protest  

Charl, friends and community members staged a protest outside the Parkview police station, demanding the authorities do something. 

He told YOU that the reason he decided to stage a protest was because he felt the police weren’t doing enough to find his husband.

"We’re waiting for answers we’re just not getting."

Social media

Charl resorted to social media, pleading with anyone who might know anything about Wayne’s whereabouts to come forward, using the hashtag #bringwaynehome. 

When he last posted, Wayne had been missing for 35 days.

Day 35 - "Want ek, ek staan in die reën vir jou en vra jou sal jy vir altyd kan onthou. Ek, ek staan in die reën vir...

Posted by Charl Smith on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Day 14 - It has been two weeks and my heart grows heavier by the day. This is just unbearable, unreal. Waynie...I love...

Posted by Charl Smith on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

