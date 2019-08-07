'Whites generally smarter' - another race row at top KZN girls' school

A Durban Afrikaans teacher has been placed on suspension after allegedly telling pupils that white people are generally smarter than people of colour.

KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa confirmed on Wednesday that the Westville Girls' High School teacher had been placed on suspension pending an investigation.

"The teacher is employed by the school governing body. Yes, the allegations are there but the teacher has since been placed on suspension and the matter will be heard on Monday," said Mthethwa.

It has been alleged that the incident took place last Friday during a grade 12 Afrikaans class.

Mthethwa said department officials had visited the school on Tuesday.

Steven Tait, school governing body chair, confirmed that the teacher had been suspended and that a disciplinary process was pending.

This is not the first time the school has been embroiled in racism allegations.

In August 2018 English teacher Danielle de Bruyn resigned after allegations that she used the k-word while teaching a grade 10 English class.