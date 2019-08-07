South Africa

'Whites generally smarter' - another race row at top KZN girls' school

07 August 2019 - 12:09 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A teacher allegedly told students at Westville Girls' High School that white people were smarter than people of colour.
A teacher allegedly told students at Westville Girls' High School that white people were smarter than people of colour.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A Durban Afrikaans teacher has been placed on suspension after allegedly telling pupils that white people are generally smarter than people of colour.  

KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa confirmed on Wednesday that the Westville Girls' High School teacher had been placed on suspension pending an investigation.

"The teacher is employed by the school governing body. Yes, the allegations are there but the teacher has since been placed on suspension and the matter will be heard on Monday," said Mthethwa. 

It has been alleged that the incident took place last Friday during a grade 12 Afrikaans class.  

Mthethwa said department officials had visited the school on Tuesday. 

Steven Tait, school governing body chair, confirmed that the teacher had been suspended and that a disciplinary process was pending. 

This is not the first time the school has been embroiled in racism allegations.

In August 2018 English teacher Danielle de Bruyn resigned after allegations that she used the k-word while teaching a grade 10 English class.

MORE

K-word teacher off the hook… for now

Durban teacher Danielle de Bruyn‚ who resigned from Westville Girls’ High School on Monday in the midst of a racism scandal‚ may have escaped ...
News
11 months ago

8 times racists were exposed in SA this year

Even though apartheid ended decades ago, racism still rears its ugly head in SA.
News
7 months ago

School employee quits after 'cotton picking' comments to pupils

A staff member at a school in the US state of Oregon has resigned following an uproar over racist comments to a group of students who were told they ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money South Africa
  5. 'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
Beloved literature giant Toni Morrison dies at 88
X