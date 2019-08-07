Victim's dog faeces ordeal continued after video stopped, court told

Sylvester said one of Williams’s two co-accused, Portia Jonkers, lured the woman to a house, where Williams was waiting for her.

Williams then grabbed the woman in a “hug” and told her to accompany her and that she wanted to talk. Sylvester claimed the woman was too afraid to run away.

When they got to Williams’s home, she ordered the woman to go and collect the “tablets” and swallow them. “When she asked why, [Williams] said: 'You! You f****** drink these pills!'” Sylvester told the court.

Williams then drew blood from her without her consent by pricking her finger and conducted tests for HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Sylvester said the woman asked to use the toilet, but shortly afterwards Williams barged in with her dogs, an American pitbull terrier and a boerbul.

“[The woman] said [Williams] didn’t allow her to pull her pants up and she told her: 'You will see now. I will let these dogs bite off your p***,'” said Sylvester.

Williams then allegedly beat her with a knobkierie, but the dogs refused to bite the woman and ran into the yard.

The nurse then ordered the woman to sit on a bench in the backyard and brought a plastic bag full of dog faeces, which she forced her to eat. After she had eaten “a fair amount”, according to Sylvester, Williams told her she was HIV-negative but had an STD and needed to visit a clinic for treatment.