Water warning for Hammanskraal residents issued by SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says water in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria is unfit for human consumption.

"Independent sample analysis done by the CSIR confirms this. Some of the drinking water determinants . . . can cause chronic health conditions to the residents," said SAHRC attorney Buang Jones.

The water sampling was conducted on June 20 2019 at the Temba Water Treatment Works, Kekana Primary School, Refentse Clinic and Hammanskraal Secondary School.

The drinking water samples were taken to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory for microbiological, chemical, and physical analysis on the same day.

"We have requested an urgent meeting with the City of Tshwane and department of water and sanitation," said Jones. This is scheduled for Monday, August 12, and will be followed by a community meeting in Hammanskraal provisionally set down for August 20.

The finding is contrary to assurances by the city that strides have been made to vastly improve the water quality, and that it is safe to drink.

The city said in a statement in July that it had installed advanced treatment processes at the Temba water treatment works, as part of a larger, ongoing upgrade.

The city's mayco committee member for utility services, Abel Tau, was shown on a video clip shared this week pouring, sniffing and drinking the water from the area to prove the assertion that the water is no longer discoloured or stinky, as claimed by residents in recent years.