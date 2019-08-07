Wife killer Jason Rohde optimistic of release, awaits ruling on August 15

He murdered Susan at Spier, in Stellenbosch, in July 2016 in a room they shared while he attended a work conference. They have three children.

Susan was found dead with an hair iron cord around her neck behind a locked bathroom door.

Salie-Hlophe sentenced Rohde in February, after a lengthy trial that exposed his extramarital affair with a colleague and the fights he had with Susan over his cheating.

“I have been incarcerated for a period of eight months since November 8 2018. The prejudice in terms of caring for the emotional and financial needs of my three children, as set out hereinafter, as well as rescuing and/or salvaging my business has been immeasurable,” Rohde said in court papers.

“It is therefore against the aforesaid background that I beg the leave of this court to consider this bail application favourably, as soon as possible.”

The court refused him bail in November, shortly after he was convicted.

In the court papers, Rohde said one of his daughters, who was supposed to testify on his behalf, could not do so because Salie-Hlophe amended a previous order that would have allowed her to testify in camera.

“I point out that, during the two and a half years since I was arrested, my three daughters and I have constantly and unrelentingly been in the media spotlight, which has significantly affected my daughters and their willingness to testify in open court and be subjected to being photographed by the media,” continued Rohde in his application.