Another train burns in Cape Town

Another train has caught alight in Cape Town, but authorities say it is too early to determine what caused the blaze.

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town's fire department said that the fire was reported at around 3.45pm. The fire and rescue service immediately headed to the Van Der Stel railway station, in Somerset West.

"Two firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members are currently on scene," he said about an hour after the fire started.

"The swift response from both Somerset West and Strand fire crews led to the fire being contained to two carriages. No injures have been reported," he added.

Carelse said that the Passenger Rail Association of SA would have to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.