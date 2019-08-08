South Africa

Another train burns in Cape Town

08 August 2019 - 16:57 By TimesLIVE
A firefighter douses the flames from a train fire in Cape Town.
A firefighter douses the flames from a train fire in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Another train has caught alight in Cape Town, but authorities say it is too early to determine what caused the blaze.

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town's fire department said that the fire was reported at around 3.45pm. The fire and rescue service immediately headed to the Van Der Stel railway station, in Somerset West.

"Two firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members are currently on scene," he said about an hour after the fire started.

"The swift response from both Somerset West and Strand fire crews led to the fire being contained to two carriages. No injures have been reported," he added.

Carelse said that the Passenger Rail Association of SA would have to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Train catches fire in Cape Town

A train caught fire near the Blackhealth railway station on Monday evening, Cape Town's fire and rescue services said.
News
1 month ago

Train carriages burn in Cape Town

Several train carriages were burnt in a fire that started at a Transnet engineering yard in Maitland, Cape Town, on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Two train carriages set alight at Cape Town station

Two train carriages were set alight on Tuesday evening at Cape Town train station.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  4. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
X