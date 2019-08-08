Body of Meghan Cremer found at Cape Town sand mine

Meghan Cremer's family's worst fears were confirmed on Thursday when police found the missing 30-year-old's body in Cape Town.

"Our investigation and search operation led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning at around 01:00 where the body of the missing person was found," said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Police apprehended three suspects found in possession of Cremer's white Toyota Auris on Wednesday, and one of the accused, a 27-year-old, will now also be charged with murder.

The three suspects were due to appear in Athlone magistrate's court on Thursday.

Private investigator Noel Pratten said Cremer's family had "totally shut themselves away."

Cremer went missing on Saturday evening and didn't turn up for work at Woodstock Bakery where she worked with her brother, Paul.

Her close friend and neighbour at the Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm in Ottery, Linda Mohr, said she had spoken with Meghan that afternoon, and said that she was "all snuggled up and ready for bed" with her new dog.

When Mohr returned home later, she discovered the dog walking around outside Cremer's house and immediately became concerned for her safety.

CCTV footage showed the avid horse rider leaving the house at 6:30PM. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Since her disappearance, her missing persons flyer has been shared thousands of times online and there was an outpouring of support for the family.

The family enlisted the help of private investigator Pratten, who told TimesLive on Tuesday that they were "covering all possible leads and hoped that they could find a conclusion."