Cop investigating corruption case against Durban mayor survives 'assassination' attempt

The Hawks confirmed late on Wednesday night that one of the investigators probing a high-profile corruption case against Durban mayor Zandile Gumede had survived an attempt on his life.

Gumede stands accused of trying to manipulate a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender. She is set to appear in court alongside her co-accused on Thursday.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE that the investigator came under attack last Friday.

The officer, who wasn't named, and who Mulaudzi would not provide further information about, was driving to work in Johannesburg when he pulled up to a stop street. There, three men approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Mulaudzi confirmed that the police officer was shot, but was able to escape. He was recovering, Mulaudzi said.