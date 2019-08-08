WATCH | Defiant Zandile Gumede quotes former president Jacob Zuma

A defiant Zandile Gumede channelled former president Jacob Zuma as she addressed about 250 supporters outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The eThekwini mayor was speaking shortly after the case against her and eight others, as well as six entities, was adjourned in the commercial crimes court.

"Everything happens for a reason, we won’t talk too much because we agreed on that but everyone who was in court heard it for themselves. As Nxamalala (Jacob Zuma's clan name) once said, 'the matter is sub judice', you can’t say I am right or wrong but rather the court will say that and I want us as comrades to respect that."