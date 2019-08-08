Doctors and hospitals won't be able to charge what they like under NHI

Health workers, nurses, doctors, dentists, specialists, physiotherapists, paramedics and hospitals will be subject to price control and guidelines if the NHI bill is passed.

Theses prices will be set by a pricing committee.

TimesLIVE has had sight of the bill, which health minister Zweli Mkhize is releasing publicly on Thursday. It has been sent to parliament.

The NHI aims to provide high-quality free healthcare to all and will only pay hospitals, doctors and other staff who provide quality service and meet standards.

The NHI Fund can refuse to work with doctors and hospitals that do not adhere to a "national pricing regimen".

The bill states the fund can refuse to work with establishments or workers that:

Have failed to or are unable to adhere to treatment protocol and guidelines;

Fail to adhere to national pricing regimen for services delivered; or

Deliver services that are not acceptable to the fund.

Various committees and teams, with medical professors, will decide what protocols doctors can follow, what treatments they can administer and what lists of drugs and technology can be used.

Health workers and hospitals will have to be accredited and meet quality standards every year to be paid by the NHI Fund.

Medical aids will not exist as we know them. They will only be allowed to pay for services not paid for by the fund when NHI is in full force.

More than 10 different acts need to be amended to allow the bill to be passed.