eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters out in force outside Durban court
The precinct outside the Durban magistrate's court was a sea of green, black and yellow on Thursday morning, ahead of an appearance by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Gumede faces charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016, in which 62 other councillors were implicated.
Her supporters, some of whom spent the night outside court, said she is being unfairly targeted.
“We know our Mayor, Zandile is our Mayor" , Chant supporters of eThekwini mayor #ZandileGumede as she appears at the Durban magistrate’s court @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/FEKaRkaNqD— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) August 8, 2019
“She is a member of the ANC and a chairperson of the region, and we are here to support her because we believe in her leadership," said Mabongi Chamane, a member of the ANC Women’s League.
Chamane said it was unfortunate Gumede was appearing in court during Women’s Month.
“As women we see this whole process as victimisation,” she said.
Meanwhile, Gumede’s leave from office was extended on Tuesday following a decision by the ANC's provincial executive committee during a two-day meeting in Durban.
The committee deliberated on a range of issues, including the state of ANC-led municipalities and court matters involving members.